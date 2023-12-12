Police are investigating after gunmen fired upon a suburban Auckland home. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two sleeping children were woken by gunshots shattering their bedroom window in a frightening attack on an Auckland home overnight.

The gunshots were fired into a home on Holland Ave in Pt England at around 1.10am today, police said.

Police arrived to find “several shattered windows” at the property with those inside the house hearing a number of gunshots, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

Empty shell casings were also found in the driveway.

“We are speaking to those affected and providing support, including to two school-age children who were sleeping in a bedroom when its windows were struck,” Armstrong said.

”Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, but the residents are understandably shaken by the incident.”

One of those inside the house suffered a minor injury from a shard of broken glass.

”It was only a matter of luck that someone wasn’t seriously injured by this reckless act,” Armstrong said.

Police are now seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in Holland Ave.

“If anyone knows who is responsible or has any information, please contact police on 105, quoting file number 231213/3889,” police said.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.