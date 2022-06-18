Police investigating a overnight shooting at Mangere last night.

Police remain at the scene where a bullet shot through a house in Māngere, South Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to Pito Place at about 12.25am this morning after the occupant reported a single bullet had been shot through the window.

There were no injuries, a police spokesman said.

"A Police presence remains in place at a Mangere address following a shooting overnight," they said.



A scene examination was ongoing today, as Police work to determine what happened.

"Police want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously, and will work to hold offenders to account," the spokesperson said.

"There are no known gang links to the event at this time."