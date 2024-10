Firefighters are responding to a car fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway that has caused an 8km backlog of southbound traffic.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 2.16pm and sent one fire truck to the scene.

An 8km backlog of southbound traffic trails from the fire near Hill Rd in Manurewa.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to a car fire in Tōtara Park this afternoon.