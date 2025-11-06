“I haven’t found any messes myself but some of the other leaders have told me they did have to hose away excrement.”

The carpark is a popular place for tourists and locals alike. Photo / Marika Khabazi, RNZ

The incidents caused Jackson and many of the parents visiting the hall to worry about the safety of the children in the area.

“It means kids are having to walk in from further away alone because there is nowhere closer for parents and caregivers to park.”

Jackson said his concerns grew further when he learned a man was before the courts for admitting to a charge of doing an indecent act in the carpark.

“We have no problem with freedom camping generally, but we would like the council to choose another place where there is no competition for evening use and where youth aren’t often entering and leaving.”

Parents would be dropping children off at the hall between 6 and 6.30pm – the same time campers seemed to arrive for the night, Jackson said.

“I’ve raised the issue with Auckland Council many times and pointed to the relevant freedom camping bylaw, which suggests they have the power to make changes to protect the health and safety of people who visit the area.”

While the council did carry out enforcement in the area, Jackson believed it was not enough.

“They ticket anyone who is sleeping in a non-designated car park at 6am. However, this does nothing to make the car parks available for families during the evening.

Freedom camping signage at Cox's Bay. Photo / Marika Khabazi, RNZ

“It doesn’t solve the issue of our youth being exposed to things they should not see.”

Jackson said there were many other carparks in Auckland and the local area that did not need to be used in the evening, which he said would be more appropriate to make into freedom camping spots.

Auckland Council confirmed compliance officers conducted 6am searches of the carpark twice a week and if complaints were received after 7pm, the council’s security service provider would attend and carry out enforcement on the council’s behalf, it said.

Jackson said most of the people who stayed at the carpark seemed to be new people rather than the same people repeatedly staying, and some nights there were up to 20 vans parked up.

“It’s a nice spot. I mean, when the water is in it’s beautiful, so I understand why people want to stay here.

“The tourists are usually fine when you talk to them and ask them to move but I’ve had some New Zealanders who can be a bit more angry when you tell them to move.”

Jackson said he had called people out in the past for urinating in broad daylight in the carpark.

The scout hall. Photo / Marika Khabazi, RNZ

“There are toilets a couple of hundred metres away, but people are choosing to just urinate against the wall in the middle of the day. When I pull people up on it they tell me they don’t know where the toilets are.”

Adrian Wilson, the council’s compliance manager, said he was aware of concerns regarding freedom camping at Cox’s Bay.

He said in 2024 there had been 21 complaints filed with the council, and three complaints this year. In that time, the council issued 80 infringements for breaches of the freedom camping in vehicles bylaw, he said.

“Under the bylaw a maximum of three freedom camping vehicles may stay overnight at any one time. They must be self-contained vehicles and can only be in the designated spots.”

Wilson said stays were limited to a maximum of one night in a two-week consecutive period and car parks had to be vacated by 9am.

The bylaw would be up for review next year, Wilson said, and the public would be able to make submissions. At that time all restricted and prohibited sites would be reviewed as part of the process.

Jackson confirmed he had already made a submission for 2026.

– RNZ