Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland schools overwhelmed by enrolment surge amid immigration spike

RNZ
8 mins to read

Auckland secondary schools face enrolment pressure due to post-pandemic immigration and population growth. Photo / Hannah Peters via Getty Images

Auckland secondary schools face enrolment pressure due to post-pandemic immigration and population growth. Photo / Hannah Peters via Getty Images

By Duoya Lu of RNZ

A rising number of Auckland’s leading secondary schools are being overwhelmed by enrolment demand due to a post-pandemic spike in immigration that has fuelled population growth.

The principals of Rangitoto College and Mount Albert Grammar School say rising demand is forcing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand