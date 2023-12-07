School athletics organisers find broken glass scattered on field, police pay issues rise amid the new minister’s expectations and why more Kiwis are buying second-hand this Christmas in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / ABC Australia

A number of organisations across Auckland including three schools have today received emails of a threatening nature, two weeks after concerning emails were sent to a range of targets.

Murrays Bay Primary School and Browns Bay School on Auckland’s North Shore have today been evacuated. It’s also understood Mairangi Bay Primary has also received the email threat.

Browns Bay School told parents on the school’s website it closed at 12.25pm and students could be collected from the school hall.

It said it was an unfolding situation and pupils’ bags had been left in classrooms and could be collected tomorrow.

Murrays Bay Primary School officials said the school has told parents of the situation and said all staff and pupils have been evacuated to the neighbouring Murrays Bay Intermediate School gymnasium.

They were then to be picked up by parents and caregivers.

The school says police are on site.

It is describing the situation as “unfolding”.

“The school received a threatening email this morning and as a result has followed its emergency management plan and all staff and students have evactuated to a place of safety,” the school said.

Murrays Bay Primary School on Auckland’s North Shore has today been evacuated. Photo / Facebook

A police spokesperson said they are aware and making enquiries into emails of a concerning nature directed to a number of organisations in Tāmaki Makaurau today.

“We are working to establish the origin of the emails and have yet to establish any actual threat to any organisation.

“Staff are working with those impacted and each organisation may respond differently according to their individual circumstances and the information available to them.

“We are providing reassurance and support to those impacted. We acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for those involved. Police will not be disclosing the names of individual organisations that received emails.”

On November 24, more than 70 organisations across New Zealand were targeted by “concerning” emails in 24 hours, including schools, hospitals, courthouses and places of worship.

At the time, police remained confident that the emails were from the same source and not targeted at any particular community or group. They did not believe there was any actual threat to the organisations.

More to come