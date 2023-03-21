Auckland school goes into lockdown as gangs allegedly block exit

A South Auckland school has gone into lockdown due to a number of gang members blocking the school’s entrance.

A message to parents and caregivers obtained by the Herald said the St John the Evangelist Catholic School has been advised to go into lockdown due to a major presence of gang members outside the school, blocking the “drop-off zone”.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to as your child’s welfare and safety is our priority,” the message read.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a breach of the peace on Otara Rd, Otara, this afternoon.

“As a precaution, a nearby school voluntarily placed itself into lockdown,” the spokesperson said.

“Those involved have since moved on and there are no further issues to report.”



