Auckland restaurant owner arrested and charged with migrant exploitation

An Auckland restaurant and bar owner has been arrested and charged with alleged migrant exploitation.

The 53-year-old was arrested by police last Friday, November 17, following a four-month investigation by Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) investigations unit.

A search warrant was executed at an address linked to possible migrant exploitation involving three migrants.

The business owner linked to the case was arrested at the address and subsequently charged with one count of exploitation under Section 351 of the Immigration Act 2009.

The person faces a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine.

More charges are likely.

INZ national manager of investigations Stephanie Greathead said following the arrest that INZ takes the protection of migrant workers seriously.

“We will not hesitate to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in migrant exploitation,” Greathead said.

“No form of exploitation is acceptable in New Zealand, and we encourage anyone who thinks they or someone else is being exploited in the workplace to contact us.”

To report a case of migrant exploitation, contact the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment exploitation reporting line on 0800 200 088.

To report an issue anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.