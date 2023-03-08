Police responded to a large disorder where up to 15 people were reported to have been fighting on Albionvale Rd, Glen Eden. Photo / NZME

An Auckland man is in hospital with nerve damage after suffering a cut to his hand when a large group attacked him on his street.

A woman, who the Herald has agreed not to name, said the man told her he had heard some ruckus outside his home in Glen Eden last night around 10pm.

When he went to check what was going on he was met by a violent group of people who attacked him.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a large disorder where up to 15 people were reported to have been fighting on Albionvale Rd.

Four people received minor injuries, they said.

“Two addresses were cleared and a number of people spoken to by Police. Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing but it appears those involved are known to each other,” said the police spokesperson.

The woman said the man was in hospital and awaiting surgery. He had no feeling in his hand or arm, she said.

She said another person got bitten by a dog and a third was “ragdolled”, pulled by the hair and is now covered in bruises.

“They threw her against the cars and on the ground.”

She also said a neighbour was hurt and the group were heard yelling “get the guns”.

The woman, who is from the Middle East, said the violence in the country has got out of hand.

“I would rather be in my country than be in New Zealand and have to deal with all these, you know, incidents going on ... stabbings, shootings,” she said.

“It’s ridiculous, I’d feel safer in my own country.”