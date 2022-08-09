An Auckland supermarket has been hit by ram raiders overnight - with thieves seemingly targeting the store for vape products.
Police arrived at the FreshChoice Waimauku supermarket after a vehicle rammed through the front entrance about 2.30am.
The owner of the supermarket told a photographer at the scene that it appeared thieves had targeted the store for vape products - several of which were stolen.
The front doors of the supermarket were badly damaged in the incident.
The owner remained outside the supermarket to wait for a specialist door repair team to arrive.
The incident comes after a string of ram raids around Auckland, in particular, over the last few months.