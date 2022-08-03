August 4 2022 | Ramraid of Tamaki Liquor in Mission Bay and smash-and-grab style burglary of Micheal Hill, Takapuna. Video / Hayden Woodward

August 4 2022 | Ramraid of Tamaki Liquor in Mission Bay and smash-and-grab style burglary of Micheal Hill, Takapuna. Video / Hayden Woodward

Two more Auckland businesses have been targeted by burglars overnight, with a liquor store and jewellery shop the latest on the hit list.

Police were called to Tāmaki Liquor on Atkin Ave, Mission Bay, just after 3am after reports of an ram raid incident.

A witness said a car used in the ram raid was abandoned at the site - with the engine still running and the lights on.

The Herald understands the vehicle was stolen.

Two more Auckland businesses have been hit by ramraid thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ram raid-style burglary at Tamaki Liquor on Atkin Avenue. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Authorities were also alerted to a second incident at the Michael Hill Takapuna jewellery store overnight.

Thieves forced their way through the roller door in a smash and grab-styled incident.

A police scene guard was seen outside the store.

The jewellery shop has been targeted by thieves before.

It is understood there was no jewellery displayed in the cases, so it is not known whether anything was taken.

Yesterday, a 12-year-old was among a group of youngsters arrested after ram raiding an Auckland liquor store.

Thieves forced their way through a secure roller door at Michael Hill in Takapuna. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were called to the brazen break-in at the Royal Oak Liquor Centre around 3am.

A police spokesperson said the offenders were aged between 12 and 15.

"Police were quickly on scene and took three people into custody. Police located two others nearby who were also taken into custody," said a police spokesperson.

At least seven officers were there, and could be seen escorting the three in custody from the scene.

The group has been referred to youth aid, charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The store owner told the Herald it was the third time he has been hit in recent months. This was the first ram raid, the previous times were smash and grabs.

Police have recently boosted patrols around the city's hotspots as ram-raiding youths continue to torment the city.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said he was buoyed by the approximately 150 arrests and 750 charges since February in relation to ram raids.

"Police are focusing significant investigative effort on the recent spike in retail offending, including ram raids, and have a good success rate in holding offenders to account."

Earlier, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said most of the youths carrying out the ram raids and smash and grabs were younger than 15.

He said the teenagers involved in the smash-and-grabs were not "productively engaged".

His comments suggested that even if the culprits are caught, police may be unable to prosecute them because of their age.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald, Auckland Detective Inspector Scott Beard said at least 12 smash-and-grabs had occurred across Tāmaki Makaurau in the six weeks from the end of May to mid-July.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the spate had shaken confidence in the sector, particularly for jewellers.

He noted more businesses had been reviewing their security arrangements and enrolling in health and safety courses for their staff.