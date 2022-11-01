A mobile phone repair shop was targeted in the raid. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland councillor is planning to hold a meeting about an unruly Glen Innes street where suspected ram raiders live.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward councillor Josephine Bartley said a particular street in the Eastern Bays suburb had been pinpointed as home to a number of those behind a spate of damaging raids on local businesses in recent months.

She told the Herald she was organising a hui with local board, police, community groups and social services to get wraparound support for whānau who lived there.

But Bartley told the Herald she did not want to disclose the name of the particular street.

She said the meeting would be to find out if the families needed any particular support.

“We are just trying to look after our own in Glen Innes.”





Businesses in and around Glen Innes have been targeted by ram raiding thieves over the past months, with owners frustrated by the lack of consequence for the culprits.

But revelation a meeting is taking place has been met with surprise with businesses saying they should be invited.

Panmure Business Association town manager Elaine Soakai said it was important to keep the dialogue open and “its crucial” that the business association took part in this type of conversation.

“Giving voice to our local business community, sharing the impacts of ram raids, and any proactive steps around this will be embraced by our organisation.

“Having a security element to our service means we’re constantly striving to keep our businesses safe, coupled with working with our local police and community leaders.”

In September, a mobile phone repair shop in Panmure was hit by masked burglars, photos showed that the front doors have come off their hinges and glass over the ground.

In May, DollarDealers store in Glen Innes took a blow, at the time manager James Delmont said the damage done to the structure of the shop came with significant consequences.

He predicted the store would be closed for up to six weeks while waiting for repairs.

“People are waiting months on building materials at the moment and it’s no different for a shopfront,” he said.

Delmont said retail operators and police were frustrated.

“How can the police do their job, when they don’t have the resources, means or power to do it? How can communities be safer together if the police have no power to enforce the law? The answer, they can’t and are not,” he said.

“No one is safe, people are more concerned and wary of their safety than ever.”



