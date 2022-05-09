A clothing store in East Auckland has been targeted in a ram raid overnight. Video / Supplied

The latest shop owner victim of an Auckland ram raid crime wave says he no longer feels safe, with his store wrecked and $3000 of clothing stolen overnight.

Vinod Ranchhod's store, Big Broz, in Panmure was targeted by thieves at 1.30am today.

He said they used a stolen blue car to smash their way in, causing extensive structural damage to the shop, and the counter and the cash till.

"Three-quarters of the car came into the shop and the whole frontage was gone,' said Ranchhod.

Around $3000 of streetwear clothing, including polo shirts, American football and baseball hoodies, singlets and trousers were stolen in the raid.

Ranchhod owns and runs the store with his wife Bhawna and said they would suffer from the financial implications of the product being taken as they didn't have insurance that would cover it.

"We'll manage but maybe some days we won't get paid."

He hoped insurance would cover the costs of repairs for the building though. However, this would also mean their premium would be increased, creating even more financial burden.

The burglary happened around 1.30am at the Big Broz shop on Queens Rd in the suburb of Panmure. Photo / Hayden Woodward

While cleaning up the store this morning, Ranchhod said that he did not feel safe after seeing the increase in ram raids in Auckland.

"You don't feel secure anywhere ... it happens two or three times every day.

"How long can we put up with this? Financially we can't because we've been through all the lockdowns. When you're an owner-operator you lose out completely."

Ranchhod called for the Government to do more and suggested offenders be made to pay for the damages.

He and his wife have owned the store since 1998 and it has been 15 years since it has been raided, he said.

A clothing store in Panmure, eastern Auckland, is the latest shop to be targeted in a ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness to the raid told the Herald he had been sitting in his car nearby when he saw the incident unfold.

"The two guys were hanging around on the corner, masked up, I kept my eyes on them as they walked across the road.

"I thought they ... worked at the noodle house, as they were hanging around there – I thought they were going to open up and start cooking or something.

"Then the car just came from nowhere, mounted the kerb and in it went. They didn't reverse into the store - they drove front first," he said.

"I thought 'what the hell is happening, is this really happening right in front of me'?"

Several ram raids around the Auckland region in the past few weeks have targeted high-end retail stores in the central city or at shopping malls. The store targeted overnight was not.

"It's a clothing store - not even high-end. Like there are TV stores and other stores, but they choose this clothing store, for what? A few handfuls of clothing, look at the damage," the witness said.

"Kind of seems like they are just doing it for the thrill of it."

Police confirmed they are making inquiries into the ram raid and are working to identify those involved, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

At least two offenders are being sought.

Authorities are urging anyone who has information to contact police immediately.