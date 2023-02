A police officer investigates after thieves used a hatchback to ram raid the Wicked Habits tobacco shop in Auckland's Glen Eden. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have used a Toyota hatchback to smash into an Auckland tobacco and smoke shop in a fresh ram raid burglary.

The Toyota Aqua was driven through the front doors of the Wicked Habits store on Glenmall Pl in Glen Eden about 1.30am today, police said.

The thieves made a getaway in another stolen car, police said. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene of the ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The offenders made off with a number of items from the store and left in another stolen vehicle, which was later found dumped in Massey,” a police spokesman said.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”