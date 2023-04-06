Police took six teenagers, aged from 13 to 16, into custody after a ram raid at a dairy on Auckland's North Shore this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police took six teenagers, aged from 13 to 16, into custody after a ram raid at a dairy on Auckland's North Shore this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Six teenagers have been arrested and two Auckland dairies ram-raided in overnight incidents.

Police took the six teenagers, aged from 13 to 16, into custody after a ram raid on a Rothesay Bay dairy on Beach Rd in the city’s north early this morning.

They were initially spotted by a team in the Police Eagle helicopter.

The helicopter crew had been looking for an unrelated vehicle when they saw a car speeding away from the ram raid at 3.55am, police said.

Eagle followed the car and provided location details to responding police units on the ground, who stopped the car on Mayoral Dr in the city centre, a police spokeswoman said.

The scene of the ram-raid at Rothesay Bay dairy on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Six youths, aged 13 to 16, were taken into custody. The youths will appear in Youth Court at a later date.”

A second ram-raid also took place at a superette in the city’s east on Botany Road in Howick, shortly before 5am.

A car was found abandoned at the scene.

“A second car, believed to have also been used by the offender/s, was located on fire in Ōtara,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Inquiries are underway to identify and locate the offenders.”

A ram-raid took place at a superette on Botany Road in East Auckland's Howick, shortly before 5am. April 7 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward



