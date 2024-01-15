The first of the two 3.45km-long tracks for Auckland’s newest railway line – the City Rail Link – has now been laid connecting, underground, Waitematā (Britomart) and Maungawhau Stations. Video / City Rail Link

Auckland rail network’s Eastern line has re-opened after nine months of work on ageing track foundations and drainage.

KiwiRail’s chief capital planning and asset development officer David Gordon said stage two of the Rail Network Rebuild (RNR), which began on the Eastern line in March last year, has been a huge undertaking.

“We’ve had around 130 people and contractors working on the line between Sylvia Park/Ōtāhuhu and Britomart, replacing the compacted rock foundations up to a metre below the track, improving drainage to make the line more resilient to weather, and replacing worn rail, sleepers and ballast,” Gordon said.

In stage two, 6932m of rock foundation below the track have been excavated and replaced and 19,110m of larger rocks the tracks sit on have been replaced.

Nearly 25,000m of drainage have been improved and 1383m of rail and sleepers have been replaced.

All stations between Ōtāhuhu and Britomart, including Sylvia Park, Panmure, Glen Innes, Meadowbank and Ōrākei re-opened this morning.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience shown by passengers. This is the kind of work that needs to be done every 50 – 100 years, and it was long overdue.

“Not only is our RNR work making sure the line can safely handle the more frequent trains that will come when the City Rail Link begins operating, there will also be immediate benefits,” Gordon said.

Speed restrictions have also been removed from the line.

Auckland Transport (AT) director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten said the return of the full Eastern line services will help improve a wide range of public transport connections, such as the Airport Link service via Puhinui Station.

Meanwhile, the Western line remains closed until January 19 and Britomart is closed until January 21 while City Rail Link teams undertake necessary track work.

With Britomart closed, Eastern line services will run between Manukau and the Strand (near the bottom of Parnell Rise) this week. From January 22 services will resume travelling to Britomart.

KiwiRail is progressing Stage 3a on the Western line, between Newmarket and New Lynn. This stage is expected to be completed by May.

The additional 74 and 76 bus services put on in response to RNR stage two will continue and are now being funded by Auckland Council’s Climate Action Targeted Rate.

It comes after the Government officially cancelled Auckland’s light rail project yesterday, fulfilling a campaign 100-day plan promise to use the funds for different transportation projects.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the project would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2b.

“The previous government committed to building light rail to Mt Roskill within four years of being elected,” Brown said.

“After six years and over $228 million spent on the project, not a single metre of track has been delivered and congestion has only worsened in the city.

Figures released in April last year showed taxpayers were forking out $1.2m a week to keep the wheels turning on the Auckland project.

Auckland Light Rail (ALR) was paying about $920,000 a week to two engineering companies to plan and design the central city-to-airport light rail project and a further $310,000 to its own contractors and consultants.

