The Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal cancelled Dr Simon Bainbridge’s doctor’s registration as his “conduct was of such a serious nature”. Photo / 123rf

An Auckland psychiatrist who had a sexual relationship with a vulnerable patient over six years has been struck off, censured and ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in costs.

The Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal cancelled Simon Bainbridge’s doctor’s registration as his “conduct was of such a serious nature”.

Bainbridge’s patient, who has name suppression and is only referred to as Ms E, suffered from depression along with verbal and mobility difficulties, needing a walking frame.

She was “concerned about Dr Bainbridge’s involvement in the pornographic industry,” tribunal notes said.

Bainbridge represented himself, denying a relationship existed and his charge of professional misconduct and calling claims he worked in the adult film industry “fanciful and impossible”.

It was “not necessary for the tribunal to make a finding on whether he was involved with pornography” - Bainbridge’s sexual relationship with the patient was proved by explicit photographs and text messages.

Bainbridge treated Ms E in a professional context 13 times between 2011 and 2013. The relationship lasted between 2011 and 2018.

The tribunal found the relationship became physical around the time Bainbridge took the woman out for coffee and a treatment session.

The first sexual encounter happened in Ms E’s car. Bainbridge also met her in his car, at a hotel and at the clinic where he worked.

Bainbridge sent the woman sexually explicit photographs, which her personal trainer saw. Her personal trainer complained to the Medical Council, and Bainbridge responded by denying he had ever acted inappropriately.

Ms E’s personal trainer was concerned about the nature of the relationship and its impact on her wellbeing.

She got photographs from Bainbridge showing him walking around naked and her personal trainer saw one image showing a naked man accompanied with a message asking her if she had a sex toy.

Ms E also claimed he organised a videographer and photographer to record them on one occasion. Ms E was not recorded but said she watched him doing sexual acts.

The tribunal called Bainbridge’s actions “a serious breach of professional standards that has brought, and is likely to bring, discredit to the medical profession.

“Dr Bainbridge was in a position of trust. There was a firmly entrenched power imbalance underpinning the relationship,” the tribunal said.

He will not be able to reapply for a doctor’s registration for two years and eight months.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.