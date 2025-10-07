“The prisoner was secured and placed on directed segregation and police were notified of the incident. Corrections provided all evidence, including CCTV footage, to police.”
A Corrections spokesperson said they were aware of the significant impact the footage could have on the staff member, and contacted them as soon as they realised it had been posted to offer support.
“We have also had the post taken down to prevent any further harm,” they said.
“There is no indication anyone from Corrections has leaked the footage.”
Parr said safety was their number one priority.
“Prisons can be volatile environments, and we are constantly working to ensure our prisons provide the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners,” he said.
“Many prisoners have long histories of antisocial behaviour, and can behave unpredictably and act without warning. Auckland Prison is New Zealand’s only specialist maximum security facility, and accommodates the country’s most dangerous and volatile prisoners.”
-RNZ