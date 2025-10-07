Footage of a prison guard falling at Auckland's Paremoremo prison has been removed online. Photo / RNZ

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Footage of a prison guard falling at Auckland's Paremoremo prison has been removed online. Photo / RNZ

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Footage of a prison guard falling from a height inside Auckland’s Paremoremo prison has been taken down after being posted online.

The Department of Corrections said the video was from an incident in July 2022 where a prisoner was behaving extremely aggressively towards a prison staff member.

“A staff member was taken to hospital immediately as a result of falling from height. They were offered full support during their recovery and returned to work three weeks after the incident.

“They are still a current staff member at Corrections,” Auckland Prison general manager Stephen Parr said.