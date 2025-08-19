Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Auckland Prison assault: Prisoner in critical condition after attack, 3 inmates in segregation

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Donald Trump & Judith Collins apologises for ‘mixing the message’.

A prisoner has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after an attack involving three other inmates at maximum-security Auckland Prison, Paremoremo.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said police were at the prison after receiving a report of the assault just before 10am.

The victim was taken to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save