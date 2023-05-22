Auckland police have arrested one person after tracking a stolen vehicle some 30km along a motorway. Photo / NZME

Auckland police have arrested one person after tracking a stolen vehicle 30km along a motorway.

Police responded to reports of a car being stolen from an address on McClymonts Rd, Albany, in north Auckland about 2.50pm today.

A police spokeswoman said the driver didn’t stop for police and fled towards State Highway 1 near Whangaparāoa.

“Police units, with assistance from [the Eagle helicopter], have monitored the vehicle as it travelled for a distance along the motorway,” the spokeswoman said.

“The vehicle was successfully spiked and has eventually come to a stop near Puhoi Rd where one person was taken into custody without incident.”



