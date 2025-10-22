Advertisement
Mount Eden assault: Auckland police searching for woman in relation to incident

NZ Herald
Auckland police are searching for a woman they believe could assist in an investigation into a Mt Eden assault. Photo / Police

Police are looking for a woman in relation to an assault in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden.

The assault occurred near Mount Eden Rd about 1.40am on Saturday, August 2.

Police believe the woman could assist them in their investigation of the assault.

