Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland police respond after Glen Eden liquor store targeted in attempted ram raid overnight

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police outside West Liquor Kelston on Great North Road, Glen Eden, after a ramraid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police outside West Liquor Kelston on Great North Road, Glen Eden, after a ramraid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland liquor store has been targeted by an attempted ram raid thieves overnight.

Police were called to West Liquor Kelston on Great North Road, Glen Eden, around 12:45am after a vehicle had been used to gain entry to the store.

A witness said a car used in the ram raid had been abandoned at the scene and had since been towed by Avon Towing.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The police eagle helicopter was also overhead, doing areas around Glendene and Glen Eden.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the offenders did not gain entry and fled before police arrived.

Police were called to West Liquor Kelston on Great North Road, Glen Eden, around 12:40 after a vehicle had been used to gain entry to the store. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police were called to West Liquor Kelston on Great North Road, Glen Eden, around 12:40 after a vehicle had been used to gain entry to the store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Latest from New Zealand