Police outside West Liquor Kelston on Great North Road, Glen Eden, after a ramraid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland liquor store has been targeted by an attempted ram raid thieves overnight.

Police were called to West Liquor Kelston on Great North Road, Glen Eden, around 12:45am after a vehicle had been used to gain entry to the store.

A witness said a car used in the ram raid had been abandoned at the scene and had since been towed by Avon Towing.

The police eagle helicopter was also overhead, doing areas around Glendene and Glen Eden.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the offenders did not gain entry and fled before police arrived.