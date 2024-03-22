Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have charged two of their own with attempting to pervert the course of justice during an investigation more than a decade ago.

Court documents show one of the accused remains an officer but the other has since left the police.

They appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday morning where they each entered pleas of not guilty to a joint charge of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice in September 2013.

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 50s, were granted interim name suppression until at least their next appearance on July 3.

The Herald has sought comment from police.

Suppression orders prevent publication at this stage of the court process of the specific historical investigation.