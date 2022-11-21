Suspected thief evades capture on e-Scooter after shop lifting claim. Video / AHmer Sarwar

A suspected thief chose a thoroughly modern way to try and escape justice in Auckland, taking to an electric scooter in an ultimately doomed attempt to evade arrest.

Video shared on social media showed the solidly built man using a Beam electric scooter to flee two uniformed officers on Beach Rd in the CBD, as the cameraman cheers him on from a passing car.

The video was shared around social media, with one user mockingly adding the theme tune from classic video game Grand Theft Auto to soundtrack the action.

At one point the officer appeared to be within arm’s reach, but determined pushing - likely combined with the scooter’s little motor performing at its limits - propelled the generously proportioned gentleman away from police.

He was cheered on by a motorist as he fled.

The suspected thief initially appeared to have made his escape.

Senior Sergeant Khush Kullar from Auckland City Police told the Herald that police approached the man after an allegation of theft by staff of a supermarket on nearby Quay St.

“A man was seen leaving the supermarket on an e-scooter and when approached by police, he fled,” Kullar said.

He added that police told the man several times to stop but “he refused and continue to evade our staff who were on foot”.

But the suspected thief and his little scooter turned out to be no match for the fitness of the Auckland City cops, who ran down their man and took him into custody.

Police said inquiries are ongoing into the theft allegation, but a 32-year-old man was arrested for breaching release conditions.