The incident began about 11.15am when police were notified of a stolen vehicle travelling through Greenlane, a police spokeswoman said.

“Police have signalled for the vehicle to stop, however, it failed to do so.

“And the alleged offenders have rammed a police car before fleeing. Thankfully no one was injured,” she said.

“The vehicle continued on driving at excess speed and on the wrong side of the road.”

Police tracked the car on surveillance cameras before the Eagle was able to spot it.

After the pair tried carjacking somebody in Manurewa, police arrested the pair.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

