Auckland police car rammed, attempted carjacking: Driver flees from Greenlane to Manurewa

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

  • A pair in a stolen vehicle rammed a police car and fled across Auckland.
  • The driver went on the wrong side of the road as the Eagle helicopter tracked them.
  • After attempting a carjacking in Manurewa, the pair were arrested by police arrested; inquiries are ongoing.

A pair in a stolen vehicle rammed a police car, fled at high speed across Auckland, and then attempted a carjacking before getting arrested this morning.

The driver went on the wrong side of the road as the Eagle helicopter tracked its movements from Greenlane to Manurewa just before lunchtime.

Police threw road spikes ahead of the vehicle but it continued going. When it came to a stop, the occupants tried fleeing and getting into another car.

The incident began about 11.15am when police were notified of a stolen vehicle travelling through Greenlane, a police spokeswoman said.

“Police have signalled for the vehicle to stop, however, it failed to do so.

“And the alleged offenders have rammed a police car before fleeing. Thankfully no one was injured,” she said.

“The vehicle continued on driving at excess speed and on the wrong side of the road.”

Police tracked the car on surveillance cameras before the Eagle was able to spot it.

After the pair tried carjacking somebody in Manurewa, police arrested the pair.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

