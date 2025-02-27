- A pair in a stolen vehicle rammed a police car and fled across Auckland.
A pair in a stolen vehicle rammed a police car, fled at high speed across Auckland, and then attempted a carjacking before getting arrested this morning.
The driver went on the wrong side of the road as the Eagle helicopter tracked its movements from Greenlane to Manurewa just before lunchtime.
Police threw road spikes ahead of the vehicle but it continued going. When it came to a stop, the occupants tried fleeing and getting into another car.