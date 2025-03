The U.S. steps back on Ukraine intelligence aid, Auckland fire continues, and nursing training sees a boost.

Police are calling on the public to help identify a man linked to an undisclosed case under investigation.

Auckland City CIB detective senior sergeant Kathy Bostock said the incident is sensitive in nature and occurred in the Auckland City area last year.

“As part of the investigation we have located footage of a man we would like to speak with as part of the investigation.

Police are seeking information to identify a man sought as part of an ongoing investigation. Photo / Police.

“Despite further enquiries being made into this footage we have so far been unable to identify him,” she said.