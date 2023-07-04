Police responded to reports of the group trying to break into cars in Flat Bush around 11pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

Police responded to reports of the group trying to break into cars in Flat Bush around 11pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

Four teenagers have been charged after they were caught breaking into multiple cars on a residential street in south Auckland.

Police received reports of the group trying to break into at least three cars vehicles around Amaretto Ave in Flat Bush around 11pm last night.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander Inspector Rod Honan said residents in the area provided police with good information, including a description and registration of the vehicle the group fled in.

”The Police Eagle helicopter responded to the area and sighted the vehicle, which was stolen,” said Honan.

”Eagle directed our ground staff to the vehicle’s location, and it was successfully spiked.”

Honan said the vehicle came to a stop shortly afterwards and the teens, aged between 14 and 16, were taken into custody.

All four are facing multiple charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle.

”We know this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be incredibly invasive for our community,” said Honan.

”I would like to acknowledge residents who observed the offending occurring and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond.”