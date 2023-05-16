Armed police stand guard at the Z petrol station in Sandringham, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have cordoned off an Auckland petrol station after a serious incident late last night.

Armed officers could be seen standing guard at the Z service station on the intersection of Balmoral and Sandringham roads. Officers also stood guard at all entrances to the forecourt.

Detectives were spotted taking photos of what appeared to be blood inside the service station.

A car directly outside the service station looked to be of interest to police officers and appeared to have a bullet hole in the back window.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the incident or if anything was taken from the store.

Police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -



