Two motorists fled from police in separate Auckland incidents yesterday, with one of the drivers hitting and injuring a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was hurt on Broadway in the suburb of Newmarket at about 7.53pm, police said.

They said officers signalled for the driver to stop, “but they did not and instead drove off at speed”.

Police decided not to pursue given the reckless driving of the motorist.

The fleeing vehicle then clipped a pedestrian, police said.

“This person suffered a moderate injury and was transported to hospital for checks.”

The car then also “clipped” a vehicle driven by a member of the public on Bell Rd in Remuera, causing minor damage.

“No one in this vehicle was injured,” police said.

Police later found the car driven by the fleeing motorist abandoned on Balfour Rd in Parnell.

“The driver is yet to be located, however, police are following positive lines of enquiry,” police said.

St John said its paramedics transported the injured pedestrian to hospital.

“One ambulance attended, and treated and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Auckland Hospital,” a Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said.

A 48-year-old man was injured in the second incident yesterday when he resisted arrest.

That incident took place on Station Rd in Ōtāhuhu yesterday at about 11.19pm.

Police officers initially signalled for the driver to stop because of “their manner of driving”.

“The driver did not stop and continued at low speed towards Walmsley Rd,” police said.

Officers then set up road spikes on Walmsley Rd.

“But as the fleeing vehicle turned onto the road, the driver has seen the spikes and reversed”, leading it to collide with the pursuing police car, police said.

No one was injured in the collision.

The driver then resisted attempts to take him into custody and tried to pull away from officers, police said.

“During the arrest he lost his balance and fell to the ground, suffering a minor injury,” police said.

The man was taken to hospital for checks with police now considering laying charges.