Auckland pair face nearly 30 charges after string of violent retail thefts





A 22-year-old man faces 17 charges overall, including serious charges over his alleged role in a violent shoplifting at a Sylvia Park toy store on September 29.

A 36-year-old woman has also been charged with shoplifting over the same incident, after the pair allegedly stole nearly $2000 worth of product.

They face further charges over the most recent incident, at a Roselands supermarket on November 11.

“On that Monday evening, the pair were attempting to walk out of the supermarket when staff challenged [them] to return the items,” Riddle said.

“The man allegedly went back to their vehicle, producing what was believed to be a knife and made threats towards supermarket staff.”

He has been charged with threatening to kill and assault with intent to intimidate, and the pair have also been charged with shoplifting.

Police opposed bail, and the 22-year-old has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in the Manukau District Court later this week. The woman will reappear in court next month.

Riddle said it was a great outcome that they were taken into custody without incident.

“Police will continue to take every opportunity to identify and prosecute those who are engaged in this offending.”

