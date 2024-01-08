Sections of Great South Rd and Alfriston Rd in Manurewa are closed due to a serious crash. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person is in custody after stealing and crashing a police car in Auckland today.

A police spokesperson said one person has been taken into custody following the incident in Manukau this afternoon.

The person stole a police vehicle from Puhinui Rd and sped off through South Auckland around 1.01pm.

The spokesperson said officers were busy attending an “urgent matter” when the car was stolen.

Only a few minutes later the police vehicle collided with two stationary vehicles at the intersection of Great South Rd and Alfriston Rd.

Two members of the public suffered moderate and minor injuries due to the crash and were attended to by ambulance staff.

Police took the offender into custody a short time later with the help of a member of the public.

The serious crash has led to the closure of a busy intersection in South Auckland this afternoon.

Auckland Transport (AT) warned the crash had caused disruptions at 1.40pm.

Due to a serious crash, sections of Great South Rd and Alfriston Rd in Manurewa are CLOSED. Consider an alternative route and expect delays for all traffic, including bus services, through this area until cleared. pic.twitter.com/JpFg3FFhtc — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 8, 2024

Sections of Great South Rd and Alfriston Rd in Manurewa are closed due to the crash.

“Consider an alternative route and expect delays for all traffic, including bus services, through this area until cleared.”

Police are considering charges.