Auckland Museum closes its doors after anti-mask protesters try to enter

Auckland Museum was closed yesterday due to a wrangle over the wearing of masks. Photo / File

Auckland Museum closed its doors yesterday and the police were called after a group of protesters tried to enter without wearing masks.

The group of about 50 protesters, led by parents of home school children, gathered at the Cenotaph in front of the museum in the morning and when security staff closed the front entrance the group moved to the rear entrance.

A museum spokeswoman said a decision was made to shut both doors about 11am to ensure the safety and security of staff and collections. Visitors inside the museum were able to stay but no new visitors were allowed in until the doors reopened at 1.20pm.

Police said they attended the protest and left after the group dispersed in the afternoon.

Under the red light setting, museum visitors aged 12 years and over must wear a mask.

"It is vital that Aucklanders continue to have confidence in the museum as a safe place to visit," said the spokeswoman.

In a letter to the Herald, Catherine Hellyer and Dr Sean Sullivan said when they visited the museum yesterday it was shut due to a group of people suggesting they "would not" rather than "could not" wear masks.

"One of the women insisted we would be interested in hearing her argument, very closely we might add, masks were only protective of the wearer and she chose not to wear one."

The couple said this is a fundamental error and not wearing a mask can spread the virus more easily, especially when someone is asymptomatic or presymptomatic.

"We understand masks aren't foolproof, but they can reduce the amount of aerosol transmission and there is a good case that we should minimise any risk to others, especially the vulnerable members of our community. Not wearing a mask disregards this social obligation entirely," they said.