A mother told the Tenancy Tribunal that she didn't pay rent as she was a mum of four children and their health came first. Photo / File

A mum of four says she was so busy looking after her kids that she didn't pay rent for three months.

But the Tenancy Tribunal has told Nikesha Hine-Pania Graham that paying rent is a legal responsibility and she "needs to understand that her landlord is not her banker".

Graham lived in the central Auckland apartment with Nathan Gage but the pair stopped paying rent from March.

In total, the pair was $6642.86 in arrears.

A tribunal hearing was held where Graham said Gage was no longer living there.

Graham said she didn't pay the rent as she was looking after four young children, one of whom needs to attend medical appointments often.

"There are other matters for her children she needs to attend to. She says her children's health comes first."

She had spoken to WINZ about getting assistance to pay rent arrears "whenever she can".

Graham was apologetic and admitted receiving the notices and emails regarding rent arrears and had offered to pay $150 a week to reduce her debt.

However, both tribunal adjudicator M Kan and her landlord were dubious about how she would pay it.

"Ms Graham did not tell me how she would address paying the weekly rent. The landlord did not accept Ms Graham's proposal either."

Kan said he fully understood Graham was "very busy looking after her young children".

"I also appreciate that Ms Graham needs to put her children's health first. But her

commitments do not mean she does not pay any rent for nearly three months.

"In my view, it is wrong to use children as an excuse.

"It is also wrong to look the other way when the law says she has the responsibility to pay the rent as and when it is due and payable under the tenancy agreement."

Graham needed to accept that paying rent was a legal responsibility.

"Ms Graham also needs to understand that her landlord is not her banker."

Graham and Gage's tenancy was terminated and were given until 5pm on Friday, June 8, to leave.

The pair were ordered to pay the arrears.

Gage failed to attend the tribunal hearing.