Why your takeaways bill may no longer get in the way of a loan, calls for Immigration New Zealand overhaul and house values plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Why your takeaways bill may no longer get in the way of a loan, calls for Immigration New Zealand overhaul and house values plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Crashes on an Auckland motorway are causing chaos for commuters this morning.

Two crashes are blocking the right southbound lane of the Southwestern Motorway near the Mahunga Dr off-ramp on Mangere Bridge.

UPDATE: SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 8:05AM

Earlier crashes remain blocking the right southbound lane near Mahunga Dr off-ramp (on Mangere Bridge). Tow services are on route. Delay your journey or expect long delays southbound from Maioro St until all are cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/S58oVRWdRM — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 2, 2022

NZTA Waka Kotahi said tow services are on route to the scene of the crashes.

Motorists are asked to delay their journey or expect long southbound delays from Maioro St until the scenes are cleared.