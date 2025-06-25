Acting Prime Minister speaks on Iran-Israel ceasefire and Judith Collins' claims about primary teacher pay. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

A truck has crashed on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway this afternoon, creating delays for motorists.

The crash happened in a southbound lane of State Highway 20 ahead of the Puhinui Rd off-ramp about 2.15pm, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

A truck carrying some 10 tonnes of dirt rolled over a barrier on the Southwestern Motorway. Photo / Anupinder Singh Sidhu

Fire and Emergency NZ told the Herald a truck carrying 10 tonnes of dirt had rolled over a barrier. Crews were called to the scene at 1.53pm, a spokesman said.

Three fire trucks were scrambled to the scene, and firefighters have been assisting police, he said.