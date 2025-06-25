The crash blocked the left southbound lane before Puhinui Rd, however all southbound lanes were temporarily opened a short time later.
“Please allow additional time for delays in the area to ease, expect queues in both directions,” the NZTA posted to X.
Congestion had backed up 7.5 kilometres north to Māngere Bridge as of 2.45pm, reaching back to the airport interchange onto State Highway 20A, live traffic data from Google showed.
One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, a police spokeswoman said.
“No other vehicles were involved, and the road is not blocked,” she said.