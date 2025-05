A motorbike has collided with a car 600 metres from the fanshaw street off ramp. Video / Michael Morrah

Lanes on the stretch of motorway south of the Auckland Harbour Bridge have reopened after a motorbike crash but traffic remains heavy.

Just before 9am three lanes heading into the city were blocked by a smash between a motorbike and a vehicle.

An eyewitness said it appeared a motorcyclist had collided with a vehicle sending the bike and the rider into the air.

The female rider was assessed by a trained paramedic who happened to be travelling across the bridge at the time.