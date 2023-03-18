A police motorbike, fire truck and ambulance at the scene of the collision between the car and motorcycle on Saturday evening on SH1 heading south. Photo / Supplied

All southbound lanes of State Highway 1 in Auckland are closed at the Greenlane off-ramp due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and two cars shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to use alternative routes. The motorway remains open to northbound traffic.

UPDATE 7:05PM

The Southern Mwy remains CLOSED to southbound traffic at the Greenlane off-ramp.

Please exit at the Greenlane off-ramp or consider alternative routes. Southbound queues are presently back to the Gillies Ave off-ramp. ^CS https://t.co/HKVuM89NUs pic.twitter.com/pxandhuzcP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 18, 2023

Drivers heading south are asked to exit at the Greenlane off-ramp or consider alternate routes.

Queues are building north of the crash to the Gillies Ave ramp.

A police spokesman said the crash happened between the Market Rd and Green Lane East off-ramps.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries while an occupant of one of the cars sustained minor injuries, the spokesman said.

“One vehicle flipped on its roof and emergency services are working to clear the scene.”