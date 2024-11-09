NZTA traffic cameras show traffic and emergency services vehicles on State Highway 1 near Conifer Grove, just south of Manurewa, after today's crash.

NZTA traffic cameras show traffic and emergency services vehicles on State Highway 1 near Conifer Grove, just south of Manurewa, after today's crash.

One person is seriously injured and traffic is backed up for several kilometres after a crash on State Highway 1 northbound at Conifer Grove, south of Manurewa, this afternoon.

Police said in a statement they were called to a “serious two-vehicle crash” near Conifer Grove about 12.30pm on Saturday where initial indications were one person was seriously injured.

The Herald understands a motorcycle was involved.

UPDATE 2:50PM

SH1 northbound between the Takanini off and on-ramp remain closed while police investigate the prior crash. A diversion has been put in place however consider delaying your journey or using an alternate route. ^EH https://t.co/FnSyAPRtfX pic.twitter.com/A7vZkcpjDs — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) November 9, 2024

The motorway is closed northbound after the crash and traffic diversions are in place. Police said motorists should avoid the area and take an alternative route.