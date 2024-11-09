One person is seriously injured and traffic is backed up for several kilometres after a crash on State Highway 1 northbound at Conifer Grove, south of Manurewa, this afternoon.
Police said in a statement they were called to a “serious two-vehicle crash” near Conifer Grove about 12.30pm on Saturday where initial indications were one person was seriously injured.
The Herald understands a motorcycle was involved.
The motorway is closed northbound after the crash and traffic diversions are in place. Police said motorists should avoid the area and take an alternative route.