Auckland motorway crash involving cement truck near Spaghetti Junction causes 10km gridlock on SH1

NZ Herald
Authorities clean up a concrete spill just past the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp following a crash on Auckland's SH1.

A crash involving a cement truck on Auckland’s Southern Motorway has caused traffic mayhem, with northbound commuters backed up about 10km.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said a crash had blocked three northbound lanes between the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp and Symonds St off-ramp, with one lane functional at about midday.

Shortly after 1pm, Google Maps showed northbound traffic gridlocked from Newmarket back to Tip Top corner - with the 10km stretch of State Highway 1 taking about 26 minutes to pass through.

In an update at 1pm, NZTA said the left northbound lane remained blocked.

“Pass with care and expect delays until recovery and clean up operations are complete.”

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were also in attendance.

At 1.30pm, a police spokesperson said the crash has been cleared and all lanes had reopened. No injuries were reported in the crash.

