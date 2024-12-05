Authorities clean up a concrete spill just past the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp following a crash on Auckland's SH1.

A crash involving a cement truck on Auckland’s Southern Motorway has caused traffic mayhem, with northbound commuters backed up about 10km.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said a crash had blocked three northbound lanes between the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp and Symonds St off-ramp, with one lane functional at about midday.

Shortly after 1pm, Google Maps showed northbound traffic gridlocked from Newmarket back to Tip Top corner - with the 10km stretch of State Highway 1 taking about 26 minutes to pass through.

In an update at 1pm, NZTA said the left northbound lane remained blocked.