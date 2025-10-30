Late-finishing roadworks and a subsequent crash caused delays on the Southern Motorway southbound lanes out of central Auckland this morning. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Motorists heading south in central Auckland are enduring a slow journey after late finishing roadworks and a subsequent crash blocked lanes on the Southern Motorway.

A crash was blocking the middle southbound lane of SH1 just before the Greenlane off-ramp before being moved clear of lanes, NZ Transport Agency Auckland & Northland wrote on X this morning.

Traffic in the area was already congested because of roadworks finishing late.

“Congestion in the area remains heavy,” NZTA wrote at 8.25am.