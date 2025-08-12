Emerald Tai died along with her newborn son Tanatui just hours after leaving hospital. Photo / Supplied
For five years, Susan Faamoe has kept the ashes of her daughter and grandson in her living room, haunted by unanswered questions. Now, the Coroner has released her findings into the deaths of Emerald Tai and her 3-day-old son Tanatui. Senior journalist Anna Leask reports.
Emerald, 27, and her newbornson died at their West Auckland home in March 2020, hours after leaving Auckland City Hospital against medical advice.
Both had sepsis, and the coroner said it could not be determined whether the baby died solely from infection or also from suffocation while sleeping under his mother.
The case prompted investigations by Health New Zealand (formerly Auckland District Health Board) and the Health and Disability Commission (HDC) into Emerald’s care, including whether sepsis warning signs were missed and discharge protocols followed.
Faamoe still has her daughter and grandson’s ashes, surrounded by photographs, in her living room.
“I’m not ready to put her in the ground yet … and it’s good for her kids to see her and have somewhere to come and say goodbye.
“Her kids can come and see her face - the little ones don’t remember their mother. Some of the kids have lots of questions.”
She has recently set up a new fundraising page to support her grandchildren, so she can contribute to their education and everyday life.
Woolley’s report outlines Emerald’s pregnancy and the birth of Tanatui, her seventh child with partner Tana Samuels.
Other than “excessive bleeding after childbirth”, her pregnancies had no complications. Emerald had limited antenatal care, seemingly by choice.
At 37 weeks on March 5, she attended a midwife clinic and was diagnosed with anaemia.
She was given iron supplements and referred to an obstetrician, who scheduled an iron infusion, but Emerald went into labour before it could happen. She was advised to update her address so midwives could contact her after birth.
Emerald arrived at Auckland City Hospital at 8.30pm on March 13 in late labour.
The labour progressed quickly and Tanatui was born at 9.19pm.
He was healthy but required observation because meconium had been noted in the in-utero fluid.
“Meconium, the baby’s first stool, if present in the womb, can lead to inhalation and serious health issues including infection,” Coroner Woolley said.
Around 6pm the next day, Emerald asked to be discharged to return home with Tanatui.
Hospital staff advised her to remain under observation for at least 24 hours due to high risk of post-partum bleeding and Tanatui’s meconium exposure, but she chose to leave. She signed a “discharge against medical advice” form.
Staff offered smoking cessation support and provided a pēpi pod – a plastic baby bed allowing close contact without suffocation risk.
The coroner noted that adults and children cannot control their movements during sleep. Therefore, babies should always sleep on their backs in a firm, flat space with no pillow and with their face clear.
Faamoe said she missed her daughter every day.
“I miss her smile. She was always bubbly and happy. She always came over for breakfast … I miss everything,“ she said.
She has set up a Givealittle page to support her growing grandchildren, determined they will not go without as they grow older. All funds will be used for clothes, shoes, uniforms and other essentials.
Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for almost 20 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz