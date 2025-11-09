Auckland mosque worker charged with sexually abusing teens outside masjid, at youth camp

While there, it’s alleged he squeezed the boy’s genitals and made sexual comments.

On another occasion, while parked at the mosque, the man allegedly grabbed one of the complainant’s genitals over his clothing.

Other charges also relate to similar alleged offending in a vehicle.

Police also allege he invited one of the boys to his home for a sleepover.

It’s alleged that there he made inappropriate sexual comments and touched him over clothing.

The defendant declined to comment to police about the allegations.

In the Manukau District Court last week he pleaded not guilty to seven charges, five for indecent acts and two for indecent assault.

The man elected to have a trial by jury.

He was remanded on bail on the condition that he not attend the mosque, and not contact the complainants or their families, and any person under 16.

The defendant appeared via audiovisual link and wore a green jumper. He was supported by family in court.

His lawyer sought name suppression for him on the grounds that publicity would impact his employment and that everything the man had made for himself within the Muslim community would allegedly disappear in a moment.

He claimed the man would lose his mana in the community.

Judge Paul Murray said none of the arguments satisfied him that there was an arguable case for name suppression.

However, he granted the man interim suppression until his next appearance in January 2026, allowing police to canvass the complainants’ views on the application.

Judge Murray also granted a Herald application for the case’s summary of facts.

The offending is alleged to have occurred between 2016 and 2020.

All but the indecent assault charges relate to offending against an under-16-year-old.

Each charge carries a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment.

If he is found guilty, and a prison sentence is imposed, he will be added to the Child Sex Offender Register.

A police spokesperson told the Herald police were limited in providing comment as the matter was before the court.

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

Call 0800 044 334

Text 4334

Email support@safetotalk.nz

For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

