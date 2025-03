Police are appealing for information about 25-year-old Māngere man Jarridyn.

Police are appealing for information about a missing 25-year-old Māngere man last seen on Friday in Blockhouse Bay.

Jarridyn was last seen heading eastbound towards the Caltex service station from the Woolworths supermarket on Donovan St about 7.20pm.

He was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, dark shorts and black sandals.

A police spokesperson said Jarridyn has links to the South Auckland region.