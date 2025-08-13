One suggested the meat could be used for “feeding the pigs”.

“Mystery meat pieces,” said another.

Woolworths told the Herald the tray of meat, previously on sale at the deli section of the Victoria St West location, has now been removed from sale.

“We do sometimes sell the ends of our sliced meat range in an effort to reduce food waste and divert food products from landfill. However, in this instance we did not get it right.

“We apologise for any confusion caused.”

Many commenters on the post criticised the price for being too high.

“$15/kg for that slop??” asked one poster.

“That’s a lot to pay for a**holes and eyelids,” said another.

In comparison, a free-farmed bone-in pork shoulder roast at the same store costs $12.95 per kg, according to the Woolworths NZ website.

A kilogram of boneless, skinless chicken breasts is on special this week at $12.90 per kg but usually retails for $14.99 per kg.

A kilogram of chicken drumsticks costs $8, while free-farmed pork shoulder chops are $16.99 per kg, and 800g-2kg corned beef silverside is on special for $16 a kg, but usually costs $18.90 a kg.

Some commenters were in support of the offering, with one person saying that it could be used on a pizza.

Another said it’s more convenient than buying each cut of meat individually.