Leo Molloy has quit the race to become Auckland's next mayor, conceding: "I cannot win." Video / Cameron Pitney

By RNZ

A political analyst says people who would have voted for Leo Molloy in Auckland's mayoral election may turn to Efeso Collins as both candidates have working class appeal.

The outspoken businessman dropped out of the race on Friday, saying polling suggested he wouldn't win.

Massey University associate professor Grant Duncan said polling still had not given a clear steer as to the likely outcome, and Auckland had many undecided voters.

"Leo's withdrawal obviously reduces some of the uncertainty, but it's not entirely clear where his support base will go," he said.

Leo Molloy and Efeso Collins. Photo / RNZ

He said the Auckland mayoral candidacy had in the past presented a clear frontrunner - such as Phil Goff and Len Brown - but that wasn't the case this time.

"So that will have an impact obviously if Leo gives an endorsement to one of the other centre right candidates, but some of Leo's support base is likely to go anyway to Efeso Collins, because of that working-class appeal that Leo had."

However, Duncan predicted Molloy would not endorse Collins, and he expected he would look to negotiate policy before endorsing a centre right candidate.