Craig Lord's gashed forehead, glued shut. Photo / Facebook

An Auckland Mayoral candidate who was allegedly assaulted while trying to find a drunk driver is healing up at home after a rough night in hospital.

Craig Lord arrived home at 2.30am on Sunday after a night in hospital with his son following an alleged assault by a drunk driver.

Lord was at his home in Blockhouse Bay last night when he saw a car spinning its wheels in the rain, before it lost control and smashed into his neighbour's car then sped off.

Concerned, Lord began door-knocking the street in hopes of finding the driver.

Out of the blue, Lord says a man "heavy on drink or drugs" came sprinting up the driveway and attacked him.

Lord's wife called police, while he, his son and two neighbours struggled to hold the man down while waiting for police.

They helped cuff the alleged offender who was taken away, Lord said.

He told the Herald he's feeling "a bit tender" due to his bruised ribs, but okay.

"No concussion, [the hospital staff] decided to glue [the head wound] instead of stitching it – said it'll be a prettier job and it won't be a big ragged scar like it would have been with stitches."

He was full of praise for the hospital staff, saying though it was clear they were under pressure, they worked quickly and efficiently.

"We were impressed, they were just rushing around. It was a seven-hour gig and they processed quickly and efficiently – extremely diligent and really efficient for the workload they're on.

He said at first, he was hesitant to go to hospital as it meant he would miss the Super Rugby final – but he was glad he did go in hindsight, especially given the eventual score.

He also praised his son - a panel beating apprentice - for jumping in to help until the police arrived.

"I'm 100 per cent proud as, things escalated very quickly and unintentionally and he helped so you know, he's feeling pretty proud too."

"Often you do see stories of people standing up as a community member doing their part, and I never ever thought I'd be doing that, but we ended up doing so," he told the Herald.

Police confirmed they were called about 4.50pm yesterday to a Blockhouse Bay address after disorder was reported and "at least one person was allegedly assaulted".

They said one person, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and faces charges of wilful damage, assault, careless driving and excess breath alcohol. He will appear in court next week.