Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s ‘vulgar’ orgasm comment and ‘boys’ club’ claims at council

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown made a lewd comment about a male councillor having an orgasm during a meeting, multiple councillors have told the Herald. Photo / NZME

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown made a lewd comment about a male councillor having an orgasm during a meeting, multiple councillors have told the Herald. Photo / NZME

Is it safe to be a female councillor in Auckland? A Herald investigation has uncovered off-colour comments by Mayor Wayne Brown, a plea for calm from the council chief executive, and a 2024 meeting of prominent elected women about how to survive in the “boys’ club”. David Fisher reports.

uckland Mayor Wayne Brown made a lewd comment about a male councillor having an orgasm during a meeting, multiple councillors have told the Herald.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save