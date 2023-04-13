Mayor Wayne Brown has set a six-month deadline for Auckland Council to implement the recommendations of the damning flood disaster review announced yesterday.

Brown said that finalising the group plan will be an “urgent priority” and has advised outgoing chief executive Jim Stabback that he will hold an unscheduled real-time drill to test the council’s preparedness for a large-scale civil defence emergency before October 13.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Jed Bradley

During the first 12 hours of the response to January’s deadly floods, a “system failure” of leadership occurred, and “much of the damage was done” before the council or Brown had taken any action, according to the investigation.

The review, commissioned by the mayor three days after the record-breaking downpour on January 27, was done by former police commissioner Mike Bush and delivered yesterday in a press conference at the council’s city centre headquarters.

Bush also confirmed the report’s original $100,000 price tag had increased after being delayed from its original March 3 delivery date.

Slavko Snjegota outside his Belmont home after flooding hit Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Four people died during the record-breaking downpour in Auckland, which began on the afternoon of January 27.

Brown said it was “simply unacceptable” emergency management roles and delegations were unclear.

“These failures were made worse by the fact that no specific contingency plans for flood and superstorm events existed prior to 27 January,” Brown said.

“While I acknowledge that the problems identified by Mr Bush are systemic, and not the fault of any individual, it is the responsibility of senior management to ensure that Auckland Emergency Management is fixed and ready for the next event.”

Firefighters used ropes to help rescue residents trapped by flooding in Ranui, West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“It is my expectation that the system will be prepared.”

The Bush report covered the 48-hour period from January 27, but was weighted to the first 12 hours of the event response.

“This unprecedented event unfolded with extraordinary speed. Minutes mattered,” the report said.

“From the time Auckland Council emergency managers stood up an incident team at 4.30pm on that Friday to the end of that team’s first virtual meeting at 6.15pm, much of the damage was done.

“The later declaration of emergency, establishment of evacuation centres and related public messaging came too late to provide Aucklanders with timely public safety advice and reassurance.”

Review key findings:

The council’s emergency management system was unprepared for an event of this magnitude and speed.

Senior leaders underestimated the importance of the need to be visible, which hampered communications and public confidence.

There were poor communications in the critical early stages between key players at the council, including the mayor, Civil Defence and Emergency Committee chairwoman Sharon Stewart, chief executive Jim Stabback and emergency management staff.

The emergency management team appeared to lack the command, crisis and leadership skills to cope with the event.

The council knew it had to be prepared for a super-storm emergency before January 27, but it remained a work in progress.

The move to Super City planning for emergencies contributed to a bias that its size and systems could handle anything.

Rather than a model of central planning and local delivery, the council centralised planning and delivery where local knowledge could have supported communities better.

Among the report’s 17 recommendations were: