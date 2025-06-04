Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and his deputy Desley Simpson are due to hold a joint press conference at midday.

The media stand-up is happening at the Auckland Town Hall and will be live streamed at the top of this file.

It comes amid mounting speculation about whether Simpson will run against Brown for Mayor of Auckland.

Simpson has allowed speculation to build in recent months that she might challenge Brown, who announced in February he would seek re-election in October.

Her potential interest in leading the city first came to public attention in January, when the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance revealed the domain desleyformayor.co.nz had been registered by her son last year.

Simpson told the Herald her son registered the domain at Christmas “as a bit of a laugh”.

“It doesn’t mean I’m doing it, but that doesn’t mean I’m not doing it either.”

Simpson told media in the past fortnight that she would make an announcement about her mayoral ambitions by early June.

Simpson is a three-term councillor representing the Ōrākei ward, an area that includes Remuera, Meadowbank, Glendowie and the beach suburbs of St Heliers, Kohimarama and Mission Bay.

She has been actively involved in politics there since 2007, when she served a term as chair of the Hobson Community Board in the Auckland City Council.

Brown appointed her as his deputy following the 2022 election, although she had not supported him or his main opponent, the late Fa’ananu Efeso Collins, during the campaign.

Simpson gained citywide prominence in the immediate aftermath of the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods of January 2023. While the mayor testily defended himself as “not responsible for the rain”, she became what one media outlet called “Mayor by Default”.

Simpson, a long-standing member of Communities & Residents (formerly Citizens & Ratepayers), resigned her membership in late 2023.

Auckland's Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, Mayor Wayne Brown and a Lamborghini. Photo / NZ Herald

Brown and Simpson have not always had a smooth working relationship. In March, he suggested that “all she thinks about is how to help people buy their next Lamborghini”, a comment for which he later apologised. He said the comment was “taken out of context”.

At a recent council meeting, he called surf lifesaving clubs “glorified babysitters”, and she responded, “Don’t say that!”

Desley Simpson and Wayne Brown at their inauguration. Photo / Jay Farnworth

The election will be run as a postal ballot. Candidate nominations will open on July 4 and close on August 1. Voting will open on September 9 and close on October 11, when the results will be announced.

Simon Wilson is a senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues, with a focus on Auckland. He joined the Herald in 2018.