Auckland man’s tree-mendous effort to support friend

Tomorrow Allan Bullot will be taking to the Auckland waterfront to complete half marathon – this time in an even bigger, and heavier costume inspired by Lord of the Rings character Treebeard. Photo / Michael Craig

In an effort to fundraise for his friend with motor neurone disease, Allan Bullot will tomorrow run a half marathon decked out in a 25kg Lord of the Rings costume.

Bullot’s suit - a 3m tall tree inspired by Treebeard - comes with built-in fans to cool him on his run from St Heliers to Silo Park along the waterfront and back.

“It’s heavy and it’s hard lugging this around but it’s nothing like what people with motor neurone disease face,” Bullot said.

Allan Bullot’s walk starts from St Heliers Childrens Playground to Silo Park and then back again across around six hours. Photo / Michael Craig

“It’ll probably take about eight hours - the slowest half marathon I’ve ever done. Fingers crossed for the weather.”

Bullot has worked on his costume for about six months, and it also includes a car’s reversing camera kit to ensure he won’t bump into trees - real ones.

Allan Bullot. Photo / Michael Craig

“You know, the kids are gone and I have a very understanding wife - it’s taken me six months to build it from scratch.

“The kids at the local cricket grounds have got very used to seeing a tree walking around now.”